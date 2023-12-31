2 people hospitalized, dog killed in Fort Collins fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A structure fire in Fort Collins Saturday evening resulted in the hospitalization of two people and the death of a dog, the Poudre Fire Authority said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 4000 block of South Taft Hill Road around 6:50 p.m.

Large amounts of smoke emanating from the home greeted arriving firefighters as crews entered the home and rescued the two victims. The animal was found deceased.

Both residents were transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies. Their condition is not known.

After the rescue, crews began extinguishing the fire in the living room and kitchen. The fire was under control within minutes, Poudre Fire Authority said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.