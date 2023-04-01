2 people found dead in vehicle in Granby

DENVER — Police in Granby are investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police made the discovery around 1:15 p.m. after they were called to check on the occupants of a commercial transport vehicle parked at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountain, an RV resort.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

The cause and manner of their deaths will be determined after autopsies scheduled for next week are complete.

Police believe the deaths are an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns.