2 people arrested in Lakewood after 2-month-old dies of methamphetamine toxicity

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two people are in custody after the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled that a 2-month-old died of methamphetamine toxicity in July.
On July 26, Lakewood police responded to a home along the 500 block of Vance Street after receiving a report about an infant who was not responsive. When officers arrived, they found a 2-month-old boy in the home. He was pronounced deceased shortly after, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Detectives with the Lakewood Police Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that the 2-month-old, whose name was Ezra Johnson, died of methamphetamine toxicity.
After a lengthy investigation, involving toxicology reports, Lakewood police announced the arrests.
The infant's mother, 31-year-old Lisa Marie Johnson, and her boyfriend 33-year-old Alexander Avila are both suspects in this case, Lakewood police said. Johnson was arrested a few days ago and Avila was already in jail, according to a Lakewood police spokesperson.
They are both being held for suspicion of committing first-degree murder.
