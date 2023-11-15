2 people arrested in connection with man's death at Arvada bus stop

ARVADA, Colo. — Two people have been arrested after a deceased man was found at an Arvada bus stop in mid-January.

Around 8 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2023, officers with the Arvada Police Department were dispatched for a welfare check to a bus stop near 9825 W. 58th Ave. According to the initial report, a person was on the ground at the bus stop.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 15, 11am

When officers arrived at 8:08 a.m., they found that the person, later identified as 43-year-old Salvador Vasquez, had died and had significant injuries.

This kickstarted an investigation, which led detectives to learn that Vasquez had been involved in a fight with two suspects early in the morning of Jan. 17 in a home along the 8600 block of W. 62nd Place. The suspects were identified as Michaelee Anthony Britt, 36, and Ashley Nicole Romero, 32, police said.

The police department said Vasquez left the home on foot and succumbed to the injuries near the bus stop.

Britt was arrested on Monday and Romero was arrested on Wednesday. They both face charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault.