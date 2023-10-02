Watch Now
2 people arrested in connection with cold case homicide in Rocky Ford

Posted at 10:18 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 12:19:48-04

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were arrested last week in connection with a cold case homicide from 2020 out of Rocky Ford.

On Sept. 29, the Aurora Police Department and US Marshals Service helped the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrest Brandy Montoya, 41, and Emillio Paul Baca, 42. Both live in Aurora and are suspects in the death of Daniel Montoya, according to CBI.

Montoya, 58, was killed in Rocky Ford on Nov. 1, 2020. The case went cold after leads were exhausted.

CBI worked alongside the Rocky Ford Police Department, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, and the Office of the District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District during the investigation.

No other details were readily available.

