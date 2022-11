DENVER — Police are investing a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians in downtown Denver early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 15th and Stout streets, according to a 6:29 a.m. tweet from the Denver Police Department.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the department said on Twitter.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before officers arrived. A description of the vehicle was not given.