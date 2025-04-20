2 pedestrians killed in Denver traffic crash

DENVER — Two pedestrians were killed Saturday night following a single-vehicle crash in Denver.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Federal Boulevard and W. 14th Avenue.

Denver police initially reported that the vehicle crash involved two people on electric scooters.

However, police later confirmed that the two victims were not on a scooter but on foot.

It’s unknown if the pedestrians were crossing the street or on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.

Denver police have released very details.

Police said the motorist remained on scene. There is no word on whether the driver is facing charges.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the names of the two victims once family notifications are made.