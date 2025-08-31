$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Parker King Soopers

PARKER, Colo. — While no one in Colorado took home the “big one” from Saturday’s Powerball drawing—or anyone, for that matter—a ticket sold in the state made at least one person an instant millionaire.

One ticket sold at a King Soopers in Parker, located at 12959 S. Parker Road, won its owner $2 million after the person matched five numbers plus the Powerplay, Colorado Lottery officials said Saturday.

🎱 Winning Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 27, 33, Powerball 17

Winners in Denver and Colorado Springs matched four of five numbers, plus the Powerball, and won $50,000, multiplied by the Powerplay of x3.

The Denver winning ticket was sold at Safeway, located at 3800 W. 44th Avenue, and the Colorado Springs winner purchased their ticket at 7-Eleven, situated at 3805 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

Monday's Jackpot is up to $1.1 billion.