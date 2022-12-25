2 men die after shooting on E. Tennessee Place in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two men died Saturday after a shooting on E. Tennessee Place in Aurora.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department received a call about a shooting along the 17500 block of E. Tennessee Place. When police arrived at the scene, they found two men outside. Both had apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The men were transported to a hospital for their injuries and were pronounced deceased there, police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify them.

The police department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating this crime.

The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests were made in this case.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.