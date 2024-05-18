Watch Now
2 men critically injured in Commerce City crash

Commerce City police
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 18, 2024
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two men to the hospital in critical condition Saturday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Vasquez Boulevard and E. 56th Avenue.

Police said a vehicle occupied by the two men ran a red light and was struck by an SUV turning onto E. 56th Avenue. No other injuries were reported.

The vehicle that ran the light ended on top of a guardrail.

The current conditions of the two victims are not known at this time.

