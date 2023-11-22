2 men arrested in Larimer County for allegedly soliciting from fake child prostitute

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two men in Larimer County have been arrested as part of a joint operation against child prostitution.

Both Jose Calderon, 41, of Greeley, and Vincent Chirafisi, 37, of Fort Collins were arrested on multiple charges, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. They were booked in the Larimer County Jail.

The Larimer County investigators worked alongside Johnstown police detectives and the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations in these cases.

In early November, Larimer County investigators posed as underage sex workers on online forums and were contacted by several men asking about the services. When they arrived at the agreed upon location, law enforcement was waiting and they were arrested, the sheriff's office said.

They both faces charges of soliciting child prostitution, attempted sexual assault on a child, attempting to patronize a child prostitute, and cybercrime - using a computer network to solicit sexual contact with a minor. Calderon was issued a $15,000 personal recognizance bond. Chirafisi was arrested on the same charges. He was issued a $1,000 cash bond.

“Our investigators are continuing to use our resources to prevent exploitation of vulnerable youth,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “Child predators are not welcome here, and we will continue taking a proactive approach to stop this predatory behavior in Northern Colorado.”