2 lanes of NB I-25 closed in Denver as police investigate shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting near northbound Interstate 25 and the Auraria Parkway that left one person wounded Saturday.

Police reported the shooting in an X post at 11:35 a.m., stating that one victim was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

Although it appears from traffic cameras in the area that an investigation is occurring on the roadway, it’s unclear from the social media post if the shooting happened on the interstate or if anyone in vehicles was involved.

Police said lanes 1 and 2 of northbound I-25 are closed in the area for the investigation.

No other details, including possible suspect information, were released.

