2 lanes of NB I-25 closed in Denver as police investigate shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting near northbound Interstate 25 and the Auraria Parkway that left one person wounded Saturday.

Police reported the shooting in an X post at 11:35 a.m., stating that one victim was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

Although it appears from traffic cameras in the area that an investigation is occurring on the roadway, it’s unclear from the social media post if the shooting happened on the interstate or if anyone in vehicles was involved.

Alert: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of NB I-25 and Auraria Pkwy. One victim was transported to a local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Lanes 1 and 2 are closed, expect delays in the area. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/ZB7HXQPoZW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 27, 2024

Police said lanes 1 and 2 of northbound I-25 are closed in the area for the investigation.

No other details, including possible suspect information, were released.