2 killed in two-vehicle crash involving go-kart in Denver

DENVER — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a go-kart in southwest Denver on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Federal Boulevard and W. Evans Avenue, according to a 12:12 p.m. Denver Police Department X post.

It's not clear whether the two fatal victims were in the go-kart or the other vehicle involved in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Denver police have not released additional details regarding this incident.

The crash is currently being investigated by Denver police.