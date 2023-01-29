2 killed in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles that left two people dead Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of South Dayton Street and East Alameda in the southeast area of the city.

Police said a driver and passenger were killed in the crash. They did not say if the victims were in the same vehicle.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Officers shut down the intersection where the crash occurred. Traffic delays are expected.