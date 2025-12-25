2 Killed, 3 Wounded in Aurora shooting on Christmas Eve

AURORA, Colo. — Two people are dead and three wounded after a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Billings Street and Evergreen Avenue at the Augusta Apartments.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred between known parties," the Aurora police department said in a press release.

A 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are dead.

Those who survived are a 18-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman.

"There is no suspect information and no arrests have been made," police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).