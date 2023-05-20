2 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash in Boulder County

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is seeking the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two people dead and seriously injured a third person.

The incident occurred on US 287 in Boulder County Friday evening. Troopers believe the crash was the result of a possible road rage incident.

According to the CSP, the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 collided with a Chevrolet Camaro, causing the Camaro to spin into oncoming traffic and striking a northbound Toyota Tundra.

The two occupants of the Camaro were pronounced deceased on the scene. Their identities have not been released. The driver of the Tundra was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the 2009 or newer dark red Dodge Ram 1500 took off after the crash, according to the CSP. He is described as a 50-60-year-old heavy-set white male with a white beard.

The Dodge Ram 1500 has chrome front and rear bumpers and chrome wheels with damage to the right side of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information that can aid investigators in finding the driver or vehicle involved is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 303-239-4501.