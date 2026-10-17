2 injured in Denver shooting near 32nd and Arapahoe

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. near 32nd and Arapahoe streets.

Police said it was initially believed that only one person was injured until a second person arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said they took themselves to the hospital.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects are ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP (7867).