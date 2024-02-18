2 injured in accidental shooting in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that injured two people Saturday as an accident.
The incident occurred on CR 27, just outside the town of La Junta, according to the sheriff’s office.
The extent of the injuries to the two individuals is unknown.
The sheriff’s office said Sunday that an investigation revealed the shooting was an accident and there is no threat to the community.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.