2 injured after SUV plows into Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — Two people in an SUV were hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday after they crashed their vehicle into a home in Aurora.
No one inside the home was injured.
It happened around 2 p.m. in the 12900 block of E. Kentucky Avenue.
Police said the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and hit a mailbox on the opposite side of the street before crashing into the home.
The extent of the damage to the structure is not known.
Police don’t have any information about possible contributing factors to the crash at this time.
