2 hospitalized in fiery box truck crash in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two people were hospitalized following a fiery crash involving a box truck in Golden on Monday evening.

The incident occurred near Interstate 70 and C-470.

The two people injured in the crash were listed in “stable” condition, according to Golden Fire-Rescue.

Golden Fire said crews responded to the area after reports of a box truck that had rolled off I-70 and onto C-470.

While crews were extinguishing a fire created by the vehicle crash, a power pole fell onto the box truck, Golden Fire said.

No injuries to emergency responders were reported.

Xcel Energy responded to ensure the power pole was not live.

It's unclear what impact the crash had on electrical service in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

