2 homes damaged in separate Arapahoe County fires

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two separate structure fires in Arapahoe County that damaged two homes this weekend were sparked by sources not allowed under current county-wide fire restrictions, according to South Metro Fire District.

A charcoal grill is being blamed for damaging an Aurora home near the intersection of S. Moline Street and S. Newark Circle Saturday evening.

The Aurora Fire Department said the charcoal grill set ablaze a nearby fence and quickly spread to the home. The occupant and two children quickly and safely evacuated. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

About eight hours later, in Centennial, South Metro Fire Crews were called to a home at 6121 S. Kirk Street on a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, the fire was seen on all three floors of the house.

Update: Crews in defensive fire attack, fire on all 3 floors of single family home. All occupants have evacuated safely. Cause of fire is undetermined at this time. Thanks to @AuroraFireDpt for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/6mdqVDiwz9 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 6, 2024

All the occupants made it out safely, but two cats were unaccounted for. The fire was under control about an hour after crews arrived.

Investigators determined that the fire originated outside on the wood deck from an unattended fire pit that had not been completely extinguished.

Arapahoe County is currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal grills and fire pits.