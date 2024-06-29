2 found dead in Denver, police suspect murder-suicide

DENVER — Two people found dead inside a Denver home Friday night is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman during a welfare check on the home in the 9600 block of E. Girard Avenue, police said in a social media post.

Investigators suspect the deaths are a result of a domestic violence-related murder-suicide.

The medical examiner will confirm the cause and manner of the deaths and release identities at a later time.