2 Fort Collins men face charges after allegedly plotting to murder witnesses, victim in criminal case

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two Fort Collins men, including one already in custody, face charges after deputies discovered their plot to kill witnesses and a victim involved in the jailed man's case, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Joshua Anderson, 30, of Windsor is at the Larimer County Jail awaiting prosecution in connection with a 2022 case out of Fort Collins. For that case, he faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, extortion, two counts of felony menacing, three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, violation of a protective order, violent crime enhancement, child abuse and six counts of habitual criminal enhancement.

Details on this case were not immediately available.

In early June, deputies with the LCSO learned Anderson was allegedly coordinating with a person outside the jail to kill a victim and witnesses involved in his 2022 case. On June 8, deputies identified and located the outside contact as Jesse Mewes, 35, of Fort Collins.

Mewes was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and habitat criminal enhancement. He was booked into jail and issued a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

On the day after Mewes was arrested, June 9, the following new charges were filed against Anderson: three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder after deliberation, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation, and habitual criminal enhancement.

In addition to Anderson’s $516,075 cash/property/surety and $1,000 personal recognizance bonds from his previous charges, he was also issued a new $1,000,000 cash/surety bond.