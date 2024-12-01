2 deputies, firefighter injured in Centennial house fire

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two Arapahoe County deputies and a South Metro firefighter sustained minor injuries in a house fire in Centennial Sunday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4800 block of S. Gibraltar Lane around noon.

South Metro Fire crews said everyone inside the home was able to escape safely. However, two deputies were injured rescuing two juveniles from the backyard, South Metro Fire Rescue said in an X post.

Firefighters said a dog and five cats were unaccounted for.

The deputies were treated on the scene. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control about an hour after arriving. The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.