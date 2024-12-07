2 dead in single-vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead early Saturday morning.
It happened near the intersection of N. Colorado Boulevard and E. 40th Avenue.
Police said the driver of a car crashed into a pole, killing both the driver and a passenger. Their identities have not been released.
Police told Denver7 that it’s too early in the investigation to determine what factors may have caused the crash.
Northbound Colorado Boulevard was closed in the area for the investigation.
