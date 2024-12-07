Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

2 dead in single-vehicle crash in Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
colorado blvd crash.png
Posted

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead early Saturday morning.

It happened near the intersection of N. Colorado Boulevard and E. 40th Avenue.

Police said the driver of a car crashed into a pole, killing both the driver and a passenger. Their identities have not been released.

Police told Denver7 that it’s too early in the investigation to determine what factors may have caused the crash.

Northbound Colorado Boulevard was closed in the area for the investigation.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.