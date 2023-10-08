2 dead in Broomfield crash on I-25

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are conducting a major crash investigation after two people were killed Friday night.

The crash occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between E. 144th Avenue and E. Baseline Road, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

No other details related to the crash or the investigation have been released.

The northbound lanes were closed in the area for several hours.