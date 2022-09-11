2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after deputies discovered the bodies of a man and a woman Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 16200 block of W. Ellsworth Ave. Deputies received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a neighbor called 911 after two small children came to his door asking for help with their parents.

At some point during or after the call, the neighbor approached the children’s home to find an unresponsive man on the front porch and an unresponsive woman inside a parked car in front of the home, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said that all indications point to the deaths of the couple being a domestic-related murder-suicide. Their cause of death or identities have not been released.

The two children were unharmed and being cared for by members of the sheriff’s office, the press release said.