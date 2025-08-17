Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

2 dead after head-on collision in Frederick

Police are investigating after two men were killed in a head-on collision in the Weld County town of Frederick Saturday night.
2 dead after head-on collision in Frederick
headon.png
Posted
and last updated

FREDERICK, Colo. — Two men were killed in a head-on collision in the Weld County town of Frederick Saturday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the Interstate 25 Frontage Road and Tipple Parkway intersection.

Police said both drivers were killed in the crash.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other male victim was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.