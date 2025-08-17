2 dead after head-on collision in Frederick

FREDERICK, Colo. — Two men were killed in a head-on collision in the Weld County town of Frederick Saturday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the Interstate 25 Frontage Road and Tipple Parkway intersection.
Police said both drivers were killed in the crash.
One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The other male victim was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
