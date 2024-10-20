2 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate motorcycle crashes in Denver, Fort Collins

DENVER — Two people are dead, and a third person injured following three separate motorcycle crashes in Denver and Fort Collins this weekend.

In Denver, two separate crashes involving single motorcyclists took the life of one rider and injured another Saturday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred near Red Cross Way and E. 1st Place in the Lowry neighborhood. A second crash earlier in the 4800 block of Lincoln Street injured a rider, who was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The Fort Collins crash occurred Saturday evening at the intersection of E. Prospect Road and S. Lemay Avenue. It involved two vehicles: a 2016 Ford Focus and a 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 motorcycle.

A man riding the Kawasaki eastbound on Prospect Road was killed when police said he ran the light at the intersection and collided with the passenger side of the Ford Focus traveling southbound on Lemay Avenue.

The two occupants in the Focus had to be extricated. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor and moderate injuries, according to police.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.