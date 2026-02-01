2 dead, 1 injured after high speed chase in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were killed, and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash after they allegedly led Larimer County deputies on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred when the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control and struck a power pole near Pheasant Crest Drive, ejecting the two men and trapping the woman inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident began sometime after 4:15 a.m. when a deputy spotted a vehicle without lights or a license plate in Loveland, but the driver shut off the lights and sped away before a stop could be made, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies pursued the vehicle for several miles as it reached speeds up to 120 mph on northbound Interstate 25.

The driver of the suspect vehicle eventually exited at Mountain Vista and continued onto Vine Drive/Weld County Road 84, where the crash occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the two men ejected during the crash was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second man was transported to the hospital, where he later died, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The third person trapped inside the vehicle was extricated and transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

The LCSO CRASH team and Forensics Unit responded to process the scene. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will identify the two men at a later time.