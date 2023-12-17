2 cyclists struck by hit-and-run driver on Lookout Mountain

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured two cyclists on Lookout Mountain on Saturday.

Troopers say the cyclists were eastbound on Lookout Mountain Road coming down the mountain when a green Ford Mustang struck the cyclists and took off.

One cyclist is a 44-year-old male out of Lakewood who was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The second cyclist is 47-year-old male from Arvada. He sustained minor injuries.

Troopers said the Mustang was located about a mile away and the driver and passenger fled on foot.