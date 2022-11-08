2 Colorado Powerball players won a combined $150K

DENVER — While no one in Colorado took home the “big one” from Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets sold in the state made two people thousands of dollars richer.

One ticket sold at a King Soopers Fuel Center at 3505 S. Monaco Parkway in Denver is worth $100,000. And a second ticket, sold at a City Market Fuel Center in Grand Junction, made the ticket holder $50,000 richer, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

