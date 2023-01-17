2 Colorado kids, 13 and 11, lead Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase; hit speeds of 100+ mph

DENVER — The Nebraska State Patrol said two Colorado juveniles — ages 13 and 11 — led troopers on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph on Interstate 80 Monday night.

The juveniles — a 13-year-old female driver and an 11-year-old male passenger — were taken into protective custody after a trooper used a “tactical vehicle intervention” to bring the chase to an end near Shelton, Nebraska, according to a news release from the agency.

Troopers located a firearm in the vehicle as well as a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said in the release.

The teenage girl and the 11-year-old boy were in a Nissan Pathfinder going 35 mph on I-80 near Kearney, Nebraska when a patrol officer attempted to pull the driver over, the release read.

Instead of stopping, the Nissan accelerated eastbound on the interstate until stop sticks were successfully deployed near the Shelton exit, troopers said.

The chase lasted more than 15 minutes, reaching speeds upwards of 100 mph, the release read.