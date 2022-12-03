2 children rescued from burning building in Denver

DENVER — Crews with the Denver Fire Department rescued two children from the second floor of a burning building Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded around 7:40 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at North Humboldt Street and East 37th Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing on the first floor of the multi-family residence, the Denver Fire Department said.

Crews used a ladder to reach the two children on the second floor of the building. They were evaluated at the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters had the fire knocked out about an hour after arriving. The cause is under investigation.