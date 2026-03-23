2 cars damaged in garage collapse at southeast Denver office building

DENVER — A portion of a parking garage at a southeast Denver office building collapsed Monday, crushing two vehicles but leaving everyone unharmed.
It happened at a 10-story office tower at 3600 S. Yosemite Street.
Denver Fire crews used a drone to search for potential victims, but no one was found.
According to Denver Fire, the owners of the two vehicles destroyed in the collapse have been accounted for.
Investigators are currently examining the causes of the structural failure.
The total extent of damage is not known at this time.
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