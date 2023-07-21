2 brothers arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood shooting of 22-year-old woman

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One brother was arrested in May and another was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in Lakewood this past spring.

On April 30 around 2:50 a.m., agents with the Lakewood Police Department responded to multiple reports of a shooting along the 1200 block of S. Marshall Street, according to an arrest affidavit. When they arrived, they found Amanda Bobian, 22, deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the department and affidavit said.

Multiple shell casings were collected from the front yard and along the street.

Based on surveillance footage, investigators determined that multiple people were arguing and a dark-colored SUV was parked in the street at the time of the shooting. A shot was seen and heard coming from the SUV, followed by a second shot a few seconds later, according to the affidavit. The driver pulled forward slightly and more shots were fired from the car. The investigators noted that shots were then heard possibly coming from the home toward the vehicle. The driver then left the scene.

Additional surveillance footage identified the vehicle as a black or gray Porsche Cayenne and a license plate reader captured the plate.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators learned that a group of people had returned to the home after a night of partying. The witnesses provided the three Facebook accounts for three suspects in the shooting, which included brothers Frankie Plasencio, 27, and Patrick Rufino Plasencio, 25. These two, plus an additional suspect, had multiple unrelated active warrants out for their arrest. (Editor's note: Denver7 is working to confirm if this third person is facing any charges in connection with this shooting. If so, his name will be added but he is known as Suspect 3 in this story.)

Witnesses said Suspect 3 became angry when Bobian showed more interest in another man. He allegedly began calling her names and threatening the other man, according to the affidavit. The suspects became upset when they were asked to leave, the witnesses said. Bobian followed them outside, where the argument erupted. A witness said at this point, the suspects fired several times at Bobian, according to the affidavit. He remembered checking on her after the suspects left in the vehicle and saw she "was obviously killed," the document reads.

When asked who the shooter was, one witness said he was "100% certain" that it was Patrick Plasencio.

On May 1, a Denver Police Department officer located the suspect vehicle and saw it had different plates. It also had at least two bullet holes on the front driver's side fender, which would match the way the shooting was described by witnesses, according to the affidavit. Police placed a GPS tracker on the vehicle.

They also obtained a warrant for cell phone data, which provided location information on the suspects.

On May 4 around 10:15 a.m., the vehicle tracker indicated that it was headed southbound on Interstate 25 and was near Monument. Fearing the driver would try to leave the state, police notified Colorado State Patrol. With the help of Pueblo police and county deputies, they stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver — Frankie Plasencio — for his outstanding warrants, according to the arrest affidavit.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

The younger brother, Patrick Plasencio, was arrested on July 18. Lakewood police worked with the Denver Police Department to locate him and he is being held for suspicion of committing first-degree murder.

Both brothers are at the Jefferson County jail.

Denver7 is working to confirm if Suspect 3 is facing charges in connection with this case.