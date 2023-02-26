Watch Now
2 backcountry skiers killed in La Plata County avalanche

Colorado Avalanche Information Center
Posted at 9:32 AM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 11:32:03-05

DENVER — Two backcountry skiers were killed in an avalanche in La Plata County Saturday, according to La Plata County Search & Rescue.

Crews found the two men buried about four feet deep in avalanche debris near the Vallecito Reservoir around 3:36 a.m. Sunday, La Plata County Search & Rescue said in a news release.

The two La Plata County residents left for skiing at 7 a.m. Saturday and intended to return by noon, the release said.

However, when they failed to return home, a missing persons report was taken at 9:18 p.m. and crews began searching for the pair, finding ski tracks later that night that led crews to the avalanche site.

The identities of the two men have not been released.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center currently rates avalanche danger in the region as “Moderate.”

