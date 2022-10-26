2 arrests made in Aurora hit-and-run crash that killed man, 2 dogs

DENVER — Police in Aurora announced on Wednesday the arrest of two men in connection with an August hit-and-run crash that killed a man and his two dogs.

Stephen Carter, 22, and Cullin Barnes, 45, were both arrested on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant.

The charges relate to both men allegedly making false statements to police during the investigation, the department said in a release.

The crash occurred on Reservoir Road near Hampden Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 5.

The male pedestrian, who friends identified as 41-year-old Jason Lyman, and both dogs, Buster and Daki, were killed in the crash.

Police said a Toyota Sequoia was heading southbound on Reservoir Road, left the roadway, hit Lyman and the two dogs and then veered back onto Reservoir Road before the driver ditched the vehicle in the center of the road.

The driver of the Sequoia, who has only been identified as a man, left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

According to Aurora police, investigators determined that Cullin, the vehicle's owner, was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash but denies being the driver.

Police said detectives are still waiting for other forensic evidence to determine who was actually driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Lyman worked overnight at Boeing and was a husband and father of three. His friends said he was well-liked by hundreds in the community.

A reward for information in the case remains at $10,000 and police are asking anyone to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if they have a tip to share.