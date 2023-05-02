2 arrested after Douglas County kidnapping, assault

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man was seriously injured after a kidnapping in Douglas County and two people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

On April 28, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report about a 25-year-old man who had been kidnapped.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw the man being forced out of his car and into a minivan early in the morning on April 28 at the RTD Park-N-Ride at S. University Boulevard and Dad Clark Drive. The minivan was white or light blue, witnesses said.

The two suspects drove away from the scene in both cars, the sheriff's office said.

Hours after this, the victim was able to escape and contact authorities. He had substantial injuries, the sheriff's office reported.

Detectives were able to locate the man's vehicle in Rockford, Illinois. The suspect's minivan has not been found.

Police in Illinois apprehended one of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Brandon Graterol-Castro. A second suspect, 30-year-old Deivis Jose Chavez Pinto, was arrested in Douglas County.

Detectives with the sheriff's office said they believe the kidnapping stemmed from an issue with a debt that the victim allegedly owed the suspects. He knew the two suspects, the sheriff's office said.

The two suspects are being held on charges of kidnapping and assault.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Amanda Falkner at 303-784-7861.