1995 John Doe found shot to death in Weld County still not identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After nearly 30 years, a man found shot to death and buried in a shallow grave in Weld County has still not been identified. Still, investigators are hopeful they’re getting closer to revealing the identity of the 1995 John Doe.

The remains were discovered in a field by an oilfield worker on Aug. 12, 1995, a few miles southeast of Fort Lupton, according to an Associate Press report. X-rays showed there were two slugs in his upper chest.

“The worker spotted the victim’s tennis shoes sticking out of the ground,” the Aug. 15, 1995, AP report said. Authorities surmised at the time that the skeletal remains had been in the field for at least six months.

A pathologist determined the remains were of a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 20-25 years. He was 5 feet 6 inches tall, and his body build was described as husky. He had dark brown hair and wore black Wrangler jeans, size 29x32, and size 8 black-colored Spalding high-top tennis shoes.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has submitted this case for genetic genealogy, and Cold Case Detective Byron Kastilahn is hopeful it will produce results.

Monday marks the 29th anniversary of John Doe’s discovery, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Kastilahn at bkastilahn@weld.gov or call him at 970-400-2827. You can also submit tips at Crimetips@weld.gov or call 970-304-6464.