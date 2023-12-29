19-year-old shot, killed near Pueblo cemetery

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help after a 19-year-old was killed near a cemetery earlier this month.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Acero and W Northern avenues near the Mountain View Cemetery on Dec. 4 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Trujillo, 19, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have identified a person of interest but "additional information is necessary to help bring justice to the family of Christopher Trujillo," Pueblo police said.

Several people were in and around the cemetery at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Crimes Against Persons Unit at 719-553-2936. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.