18-year-old killed in wrong way crash on I-70 near Watkins early Sunday

WATKINS, Colo. — An 18-year-old driver died in a head-on crash along Interstate 70 near Watkins early on Sunday after driving on the wrong side of the road, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

On Sunday around 12:15 a.m., CSP received the report of a driver who was on the wrong side of the road. According to the report, the driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Watkins, CSP said.

Google Maps

A CSP trooper responded and while driving westbound, found a Subaru Impreza parked on the shoulder of eastbound I-70 facing the wrong way. The trooper tried to get the driver's attention with a spotlight. The driver then took off westbound in the eastbound lanes. The trooper turned on their car's emergency lights and followed the driver from the correct side of the road.

Several minutes later, the driver collided head-on with a semi truck, which was headed eastbound, CSP said. The Subaru driver died at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The deceased driver was an 18-year-old from Aurora. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his name at a later date.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.