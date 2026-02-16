18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in La Junta, Colo.

LA JUNTA, Colo. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in La Junta, Colo., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

Anthony Barron Sandoval Jr. faces a felony second-degree murder charge and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to CBI, which is assisting the La Junta Police Department with the homicide investigation.

Acccording to CBI, La Junta officers responded to the scene around 1:51 a.m. after reports that a 17-year-old boy had been shot and killed in a home on the 1400 block of Belleview Avenue. La Junta police and CBI agents conducted interviews with witnesses at the home before making the arrest, the release said.

The victim's name will be released by the Otero County Coroner's Office, the release said. Further details about the incident were not provided.