18 cars damaged after RV fire spreads to other vehicles at Lakewood dealership

Julia VonDreele
Posted at 1:11 PM, Dec 17, 2022
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — At least 18 cars were damaged after a fire that started in an RV spread to other vehicles at a Lakewood auto dealership Saturday morning.

Crews from West Metro Fire got the call around 7:15 a.m.

A spokesperson for West Metro Fire said firefighters arrived at A & B Auto, located at 5700 West Colfax Avenue, and found several vehicles on fire.

West Metro investigators determined the fire started in an RV and then spread to several other vehicles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

