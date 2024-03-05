17-year-old boy missing in Adams County since Feb. 28, deputies say

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since late last month.

Edgar Armendariz-Borunda, 17, was last seen near 84th Ave. and Pecos St. on Feb. 28 around 12 p.m., according to sheriff’s office deputies. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with a Puma logo.

Adams County Sheriff's Office

If you have seen Edgar, or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or contact Detective Jenkins at 720-322-1234.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 5, 11am