16th Street sees more foot traffic just in time for last minute holiday shopping

DENVER — The redesigned 16th Street which was completed back in October and has brought in more foot traffic just in time for last minute holiday shopping.

“Mall is alive. We can't wait for the holiday,” said James Chapman, Denver resident.

That’s how some shoppers that we spoke with feel since 16th street was reopened.

“It's so nice, a lot more walkable,” said Alexis Armentrout, Denver resident.

The three-year long construction helped revitalize the aging infrastructure making it more accessible.

“The redesign is beautiful, especially for people with disabilities. We don't have a lot of curve cuts. We can, like, go here and there. You can go in and out of this shop, back in the other shop, and do some shopping with our grandkids without running off the curb,” said James Chapman, Denver resident.

The construction did cause some business interruptions, but one candy shop we spoke with says the end result has helped with their sales.

“We've seen so much more foot traffic. Our margins have been through the roof since it actually happened just, I think, our frames, and with the holidays, a lot of people staying around here in the hotels, and just our Denver native people as well are just pouring in the store,” said Victoria Hinojos, Its Sugar assistant manager.

The Downtown Denver Partnership says they saw a 26% year over year foot traffic increase on 16th Street last month.

“It's been super cool to see it revamped,” said Armentrout.

According to the National Retail Federation, over a trillion dollars is forecasted to be spent this holiday season nationwide.

“We are seeing tons of last-minute holiday shoppers,” said Hinojos.

We asked some shopper what they have on their list to buy.

“Headed down to do some photo cards for my grandkids, and then I’m headed to TJ Maxx to try to find a special gift for a loved one, like a little jewelry box,” said Chapman.

For some shoppers, they say last minute holiday shopping brings them joy.

“The feeling it brings for me this year, on last day holiday shopping is I need to get it and wrap it and present it. So last minute shopping is a beautiful thing,” said Chapman.