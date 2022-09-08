16-year-old student arrested for allegedly making threat of violence against Boulder charter school

BOULDER, Colo. — A 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a threat of violence against a Boulder charter school.

The Boulder Valley School District notified Boulder police Friday that a 16-year-old student made a threat of violence toward Boulder Prep High School. Officers increased patrols and began an investigation, according to Boulder police.

The student was identified, and a search warrant was executed at his home. He was arrested Wednesday for interference at an educational institution and inciting destruction of life or property.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-1951 and reference case 22-08754. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

All threats are taken seriously, Boulder police said, and anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious should call 911.