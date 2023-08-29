16-year-old Indigenous girl reported missing in Fountain after she was last seen Sunday, CBI says

DENVER – Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials need your help to find a 16-year-old Indigenous girl last seen Sunday in Fountain.

Tatiana Aguilar-Gonzales, 16, was last seen at a home in the area of Legend Oak Dr. and Fiona Lane in Fountain, according to the Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued by CBI Monday. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue crop top.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The girl has brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Investigators said she has pierced ears and is affiliated with the Nambé people in northern New Mexico.

If seen, call 911 or the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555.

