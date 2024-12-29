16-year-old girl shot, wounded at Aurora hotel

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl wounded Saturday night.

Officers responded to a hospital around 11:37 p.m. after the victim transported herself to the emergency room after the shooting, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred amid a gathering of multiple people at a hotel located at 1011 S. Abilene Street.

During the gathering, a man began manipulating a handgun when it went off, striking the victim, according to police.

The man fled the area but has been identified. No arrests have been announced.

Police said the girl is expected to survive.