16-year-old driver charged in rollover crash that injured four teens in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A 16-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a crash that injured four teens in Centennial last week.

The crash happened Sept. 6 in the area of South Picadilly Street and Netherland Street. Five juveniles were in the car at the time of the crash, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the driver was going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone when the vehicle rolled. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, who received his driver's license in August, has been charged with felony vehicular assault, third-degree assault, reckless driving and minor driver with unauthorized passengers.